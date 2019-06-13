WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast (H/T to The Wrestling Observer) and said he’s heard nothing negative from WWE about his recent appearance at AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

As noted, The Hitman appeared at AEW’s first event for an in-ring segment to reveal the AEW World Heavyweight Title belt. Bret said there’s nothing he’s signed that prevents him from working for All Elite Wrestling.

Bret also said he’s not looking for work right now, but if AEW, WWE or anyone else comes up with an idea that sounds like fun, then he would be up for it. Bret said he’s very limited physically these days, but presenting the AEW belt was dignified. Bret said the appearance worked out because he was already in Las Vegas for the Starrcast II convention. Hart also said he’s friends with Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, and is a fan of what Kenny Omega has done.

Hart claimed he was actually the second choice for the role as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was the original pick, but he didn’t make the trip to Vegas due to his health issues. Officials at AEW told The Observer that Hart was the first and only choice.