All Elite Wrestling/AEW’s first ever official PPV event has now been and gone. Double or Nothing is being acclaimed by many fans across the world as a real viable alternative to WWE. One of the aspects of the company that The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes were looking to push was the importance of Championships in their new promotion.

At Double or Nothing the new World Championship for the company was unveiled. 2 time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was on hand to officially unveil the new Championship to the world. Check out some of the images below.

It has been confirmed by AEW who the two men competing for the title will be. Hangman Page defeated 21 other men in the Casino Battle Royale at the Buy In pre-show. The winner of that bout would be added to the Championship match and Hangman now has been. Chris Jericho also defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of the evening. It was revealed earlier this week that the winner of that bout would also be in the first ever AEW Championship match.

So there you have it. Hangman Page vs Chris Jericho to become the first ever AEW Champion. Do you like the sound of this match? Who should come out of the next event with the belt? Let us know in the comments.