Brie Bella Training For A Comeback, David Otunga – Booker T Updates, Jinder Mahal

– Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal receiving a surprise welcome from the folks at Nutrition Solutions as he arrived to pick up his meal prep. Several WWE Superstars use the service for meals while on the road.

– RAW announcer David Otunga is set to make his WWE TV return during the Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show next Sunday but he won’t be returning to RAW until the end of the summer. For those who missed it, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T confirmed on his podcast that he’s working the RAW announce table “until the end of the summer.” As noted, Otunga’s RAW commentary debut was delayed due to a movie he was filming.

– Brie Bella is serious about make a return to the ring for WWE. In the video below, she talks about preparing for her return to the ring and says it’s definitely happening soon. Brie gave birth via C-Section just two weeks ago as she and Daniel Bryan welcomed their first child, Birdie Joe Danielson.