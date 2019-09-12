WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint has announced a special match for next week’s show. Next Wednesday’s WWE Network show will feature the first ever ‘British Rules’ match for the brand. Kassius Ohno will be taking on Saint’s second in command Sid Scala.

There will be 6 three-minute rounds that can be won with two pinfalls. Two submissions, or a knockout in a round. There are also thirty-second breaks in between the rounds.

This week’s episode of NXT UK featured Nigel McGuinness, Robbie Brookside, William Regal and Johnny Saint talking about the traditional style of British wrestling. The rounds format was extremely successful for World of Sport during it’s heyday in the 70s and 80s.

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It is sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and has breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?