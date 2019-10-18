The October 25th ‘go-home show’ for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia is looking like a stacked show. WWE has announced that Cain Velasquez, Brock Lesnar, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan are being advertised for the show.

The Sprint Center is advertising the following for the October 25 SmackDown show:

Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be “under the same roof”

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

Appearances by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio and others

This episode of Smackdown will be aired on FS1. This is due to the MLB World Series being covered on FOX.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.