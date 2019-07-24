WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for the Monday, July 29 RAW from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Lesnar has not been announced for the August 5 RAW from Pittsburgh, which is the go-home show for his title defense against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam on August 11.

It will be interesting to see if Lesnar appears on Monday’s RAW because he was advertised this week and never appeared. As noted, the Amalie Arena in Tampa announced Lesnar last Thursday for the RAW Reunion special, but he was not used and it looks like he wasn’t even there.

Below is the Verizon Arena’s announcement on Lesnar for Monday’s show: