WWE Superstar and Champion Brock Lesnar successfully defended his title against Cain Velasquez at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Lesnar took the win after locking in a Kimura on the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. The match was extremely quick, with a MMA-styled approach from both men. The bout felt reminiscent of an old PRIDE fight, with the two colliding in the squared circle.

How Velasquez comes back from this will be interesting to see. Velasquez recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE but looking at this match you would think that it was a one and done. Lesnar absolutely destroyed his greatest UFC adversary in just 2 minutes.

