Former UFC Champion Brock Lesnar retired from the sport of MMA. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter wrote back in May that “Lesnar had a certain price he wanted guaranteed to do the [Daniel] Cormier fight. UFC, which, with its ESPN deal where the PPV money is guaranteed, didn’t meet the offer. Lesnar had a certain price he wanted that was worth it to him. [this was] To go through a hard training camp at 42. And then get into the cage with an all-time great fighter and athlete in Cormier.”

It is now being reported that there is a one MMA star that Lesnar would consider coming out of retirement to face. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to MMA reported Ariel Helwani. Angle made some interesting comments on Lesnar’s ‘retirement.’ Angle said that “I know he said that he’s retired.”

“The one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones.”

Jon Jones then replied to the news on Twitter. “Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him.”

If Dana White and the UFC had the opportunity to book this fight they would jump at it.