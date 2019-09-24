WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will be returning to Monday Night RAW this upcoming Monday. The ‘Beast Incarnate’ will be heading to the show ahead of his huge WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston on October 4th.

The Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix announced Lesnar for the show last week, however WWE has now made it official. Next week’s ‘Season Premiere’ episode of RAW is stacking up to be one of the major Monday night shows this year.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair have also been announced as guests on MizTV. Rey Mysterio will also be taking on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for the belt.

The Talking Stick Arena is advertising Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the night also. They have also advertised tag team action with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. It is very likely that one or both of these bouts are ‘dark matches’ and will not appear on television.