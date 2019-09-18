WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar during the big SmackDown Fox premiere on Friday, October 4 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will also be the SmackDown 20th Anniversary show.

Lesnar and Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance on tonight’s SmackDown from Atlanta after The New Day won a six-man match over Randy Orton and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival. Heyman then issued a challenge to Kofi, on behalf of Lesnar, and Kofi accepted the challenge.

Lesnar then ended the segment by attacking Kofi, and dropping him with the F5.

Lesnar vs. Kingston for the WWE Title is the only match announced for the big SmackDown Fox premiere as of this writing.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s segment on SmackDown: