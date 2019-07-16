Seth Rollins won the Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal on tonight’s WWE RAW to become the new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The other participants in the Battle Royal were SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Sami Zayn, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Roman Reigns, Cesaro, Randy Orton and Braun Strowman.

Rollins vs. Lesnar is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Rollins just dropped the title to Lesnar at Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view after a successful Money In the Bank cash-in.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated card coming out of RAW:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)