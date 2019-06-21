Conrad Thompson noted on Twitter today that his podcast co-host Bruce Prichard flew home from this week’s WWE TV tapings to undergo emergency oral surgery. Conrad said things did not go well.

“@bruceprichard flew home from TV for emergency oral surgery this week. It didn’t go well. He is still in great pain and the doctor advised against flying. So he will be out of commission for a few more days,” Thompson wrote.

Prichard, who has been working with WWE creative and as the Senior Vice President, posted an update and noted that he ended up having 6 teeth pulled.

“Thanks for the well wishes. Ended up with 6 teeth pulled and had to drill into sinuses. In pain and on the mend . Should be good in a few days,” Prichard wrote.

There’s no word yet on if Prichard will be back to work for WWE at Sunday’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, but we will keep you updated.

Below are the tweets from Thompson and Prichard:

