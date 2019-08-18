WWE has confirmed that Buddy Murphy will be facing Daniel Bryan on Smackdown Live this Tuesday. Murphy issued a challenge to Bryan recently, stating “last week on #SDLive, @WWERomanReigns and I went face to face & left it all in the ring. If @WWEDanielBryan has an issue with me, he can meet me in the same place I met Roman! Challenge issued.”

Daniel Bryan then responded to the tweet, saying “imagine getting beat up by a large man for accusing him of something he had nothing to do with. And then challenging the much smaller friend of the man who beat you up. #SocialMediaToughGuys #ChallengeAccepted #SDLive”

WWE has officially confirmed that Bryan will be facing Murphy this Tuesday. This has the potential to be an incredible bout.

WWE issued the following regarding the bout: