WWE has confirmed that Buddy Murphy will be facing Daniel Bryan on Smackdown Live this Tuesday. Murphy issued a challenge to Bryan recently, stating “last week on #SDLive, @WWERomanReigns and I went face to face & left it all in the ring. If @WWEDanielBryan has an issue with me, he can meet me in the same place I met Roman! Challenge issued.”
Daniel Bryan then responded to the tweet, saying “imagine getting beat up by a large man for accusing him of something he had nothing to do with. And then challenging the much smaller friend of the man who beat you up. #SocialMediaToughGuys #ChallengeAccepted #SDLive”
WWE has officially confirmed that Bryan will be facing Murphy this Tuesday. This has the potential to be an incredible bout.
WWE issued the following regarding the bout:
Last Tuesday night, Daniel Bryan & Rowan forced Buddy Murphy to admit he lied about seeing Rowan at the scene of car accident that nearly maimed Roman Reigns. This Tuesday night, WWE’s Best Kept Secret will look to restore his name against “The New” Daniel Bryan on SmackDown LIVE.
Murphy proved he would not be one to back down when he challenged Bryan to this match over the weekend. Will Buddy be able to get a measure of retaliation after Bryan & Rowan recklessly brutalized him last week?
