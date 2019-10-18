WWE has confirmed that newly signed Superstar Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio will be teaming together at an upcoming show. The company confirmed that Mysterio and Velasquez will be teaming at the upcoming Live event on Saturday, November 30 from the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City

Cain Velasquez to team with Rey Mysterio at a WWE live event in Mexico City on Nov. 30

As first reported by www.record.com.mx, when the legendary Rey Mysterio returns to action in Mexico on Nov. 30, he will be fighting alongside none other than his friend and former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez in a tag team matchup. The exciting contest will take place one month after Velasquez battles Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 31.

The WWE Live Mexico SuperShow will take place at the Arena Ciudad de México. And it feature your favorite Superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Don’t miss Mysterio, Velasquez and the rest of WWE Live Mexico SuperShow. Saturday. Nov. 30 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.superboletos.com.