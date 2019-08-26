Former UFC Heavyweight and AAA wrestler Cain Velasquez recently attended the Super J Cup in San Francisco. According to reports Velasquez had an ‘informal’ meeting with New Japan officials at the event. This was according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“Cain Velasquez is at the New Japan Super J Cup show tonight in San Francisco,” Raimondi tweeted. “Sources said he’ll be having an informal meeting with NJPW officials. Velasquez is signed on for two more Lucha Libre AAA matches. But several other wrestling promotions have interest, per sources.”

The two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion made his pro wrestling debut earlier this month. Velasquez appear at AAA’s TripleMania XXVII in a tag team bout. Cain teamed with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to defeat Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross.

Velasquez is reportedly still signed to UFC and plans to fight again in future. His current contract with the company does allow him to perform in wrestling matches. Velasquez will be returning to the ring this fall when AAA comes to Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on September 15.