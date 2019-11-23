WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez is currently training at the WWE Performance Center. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has only wrestled on WWE programming once, against Brock Lesnar at the Crown Jewel event. That match was over within minutes, due to Velasquez needing surgery on his knee.

Cain took to Twitter to confirm that he was training with one of WWE’s tag teams. “Working on some lucha with two bad ass Mexicans @KalistoWWE and @WWEGranMetalik.”

Cain Velasquez will be returning to the ring on November 30th, teaming with Humberto Carrillo to face Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

You can check out highlights from Velasquez’s only WWE match below:

