Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle recently appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast. The former Women’s Champion discussed a variety of topics including what was the highlight of her career.

“My biggest highlight was when I was in my storyline with Beth Phoenix. There was a point where it was going so good; it was when I really grasped the philosophy of a wrestling match,” revealed Michelle. “When you come in from Hollywood, they don’t train you on anything. You figure everything out, there is no protocol or TV beforehand; they throw you to the wolves.

Michelle elaborated further. “Obviously, I had no idea on the philosophy but I actually remembered when I was working with Trish Stratus, she made it look so easy. But she made it look so easy because she put in so much work and I didn’t give her the respect that she probably deserved at that time because I thought I could do it too. But then when you get in there you are like, ‘Woah!’ But when you get the philosophy that is when the crowd gets it.”

