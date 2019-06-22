WWE Superstar Carmella and Corey Graves appear to have officially gone public with their relationship. Carmella recently posted an image of the couple of Instagram with the caption “the goal is to laugh forever with someone you take serious.”

The two WWE performers have been an item for quite some time now. The couple’s relationship first became public when Graves’ then wife accused Carmella and Corey of having an affair. The two would then actually refute the claims online.

You can see the instagram post below: