Carmella became the first-ever Miss Money In the Bank after winning the women’s MITB Ladder Match in the opening match of tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from St. Louis. With a major assist from James Ellsworth, she defeated Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch in the match.
Carmella now has a contract for a SmackDown Women’s Title shot that she can use for the next year.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:
