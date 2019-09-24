Carmella pinned R-Truth to capture the WWE 24/7 Title on this week’s RAW.

The title change came after Carmella and Truth ran to the ring with Drake Maverick and other Superstars chasing them. Carmella begged them to stop because she can’t take the 24/7 Title chase anymore. This led to Truth hugging her, but Carmella suckered him in and rolled him up with to win the title. Truth then celebrated with Carmella. The segment ended with Truth helping Carmella escape as Sarah Logan and other female Superstars came out to chase her.

The ending of the segment indicated that the women’s division may keep the WWE 24/7 Title for some time now.

This is Carmella’s first reign with the title. Truth’s 19th reign began at Sunday’s WWE live event in Honolulu, Hawaii after he defeated EC3.

Below are a few shots from the title change at the Chase Center in San Francisco: