WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander recently spoke to Busted Open Radio. The former 205 Live competitor and 24/7 Champion was asked on the show who he would list as his biggest inspirations when growing up watching wrestling.

“AJ Styles was one of them,” Alexander revealed. “I loved Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Rob Van Dam, I was a big fan of any of the big, flashy high flyers. They had that high flying, high intensity, and high impact style.”

Alexander also talked about an oft never spoken about former Superstar. “I was a big fan of Chris Benoit growing up. I was always a fan of usually the, I guess you can say the smaller, more athletic guys, I was a big fan of Mark Henry, but was more gravitated towards the cruiserweight type of guys.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.