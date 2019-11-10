WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander recently spoke to talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy regarding reports that Vince McMahon ‘wanted to bury’ the former 205 Live Superstar. These reports were originally levied at the United States title feud between Alexander and current Champion AJ Styles.

“Of course [it annoyed me],” Alexander stated. “When you hear things like that, it doesn’t help my brand, you know what I mean? Regardless of how you feel about it, whether you think AJ buried me or not—it was fine. I knew what it was! It was great matches, I got to show a lot of my personality and my in-ring style. A loss isn’t a burial. It’s AJ Styles, how is that a burial?! He’s one of the holy trinity’s of wrestling to me [with Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels] so to lose to essentially a wrestling deity is fine by me.”

Alexander elaborated further, saying “I read comments like, ‘Cedric is great, but they’re burying him’ but it’s like, you must have check out the match then? It was good, right? You can’t get buried losing to AJ Styles. You just can’t. There’s a reason they’re putting me in a the ring with AJ Styles.”

