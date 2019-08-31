As we previously reported, Cesaro stated that he planed on getting a “hands-on look” at the NXT UK roster. The NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff event will be taking place shortly from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. As Cesaro entered the Motorpoint Arena he made things even more clear by issuing an open challenge.

“I didn’t bring my gear for nothing,” Cesaro stated. “What I meant by that was I’m issuing an open challenge to anybody in the NXT UK locker room to step up and step in the ring with Cesaro.”

It will be interesting to see who answers Cesaro’s challenge tonight. Several of NXT UK’s top workers aren’t actually booked on the show. This includes Jordan Devlin, the OTT Heavyweight Champion and one of the top prospects in UK and Irish wrestling.

Here’s the full card for NXT Takeover: Cardiff:

WWE United Kingdom Championship – WALTER (c) vs Tyler Bate

Cesaro will also be making an appearance

You can watch NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff this Saturday on the WWE Network