Cesaro is set to appear at Saturday’s WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” event.

As seen above, WWE just released post-RAW video of Cesaro confirming that he’s headed to China to do promotional work for WWE. He also said he’s headed to Takeover for a hands-on approach.

“Not just China,” Cesaro corrected the interviewer. “I’ll also be paying a visit to Wales. Cardiff, Wales to be more specific. See, I’ve heard a lot of things about NXT UK, so I’m going to go to NXT UK ‘Takeover: Cardiff’ to find out first-hand what it’s all about, and maybe take a little more of a hands-on approach.”

There’s no word yet on what Cesaro will be doing at Takeover, but we will keep you updated.

The second NXT UK Takeover special will be held this Saturday, August 31 from a sold out Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It will air live on the WWE Network at 2pm ET, just a few hours before the AEW All Out pay-per-view. The pre-show begins at 1:30pm ET.

Below is the current “Takeover: Cardiff” card:

WWE UK Title Match

Tyler Bate vs. WALTER (c)

NXT UK Women’s Title Match

Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey

Noam Dar vs. Travis Banks

Cesaro appears