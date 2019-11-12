WWE Superstar Cesaro recently took part in an international media call. The ‘Swiss Cyborg’ answered questions on his WWE career, including his tag team with Sheamus and his time with Jack Swagger.

“I was lucky to be in some very great tag teams with people I’ve gotten along with tremendously well,” Cesaro recalled (H/T to Sportskeeda). “Jack Swagger, Tyson Kidd and Sheamus. ‘We The People’, by the way… That was our idea and it’s still over!”

Cesaro elaborated further, saying “it’s great, being part of a tag team is a different challenge than obviously having success as a singles. I’m really stubborn about trying to be successful as a singles wrestler, so that’s what I’m focusing on right now. I still talk to Sheamus pretty much every day, giving each other crap! Just like you saw on television.”

