Champions Summit On Impact, Scott Steiner Cuts Slammiversary Promo, Live Event Promo

– As noted, Impact Wrestling has announced that their first non-televised live event since 2014 will take place on Saturday, August 5th from the Richmond County Ball Park on Staten Island. Below is a promo for that event:

– Impact has announced that Thursday’s episode will open with Bruce Prichard hosting a Champions Summit between GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron and Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their unification match at Slammiversary. Impact announced the following:

Champions Summit We have learned that this Thursday night on IMPACT Wrestling The GFW Global Champion, Alberto El Patron and The IMPACT World Champion, Lashley will kick off the night. Both men will be in the same ring at the same time and that has us completely dialed in for what might happen between the two on the first IMPACT from Mumbai, India. It is a historic night and kicking off the evening with both Champions is something that makes complete sense to us. We just can’t wait for the fireworks that are sure to be set off between these two. On Sunday, July 2nd on Pay-Per-View at Slammiversary, Lashley defends The IMPACT World Championship against El Patron. A main event match that will be too close to predict for any expert, remember what happened the last time they competed? Now we wait until Slammiversary to see what will happen next, but we know both Champions kick off a monumental IMPACT Wrestling Thursday night.

– In the video below, Scott Steiner talks Slammiversary and says everyone should be on alert because he’s coming to beat people up, he doesn’t care who they put in the ring with him. Steiner says anything can happen and he’s not responsible for his actions. As noted, Steiner will team with Josh Mathews to face Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash.