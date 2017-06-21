– As seen on last night’s WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali picked up a win over Drew Gulak. In the Fallout video below, Ali says Gulak is nothing but a bully and he’s dealt with bullies all his life. Ali says sometimes the best way to deal with a bully is to punch them in the mouth but the best way to deal with Gulak is to beat him at his own game.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown ranked #5 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind America’s Got Talent, Queen Sugar, The Have & Have Nots and Pretty Little Liars. SmackDown had 68,000 interactions on Twitter with 15,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 47,000 interactions and 12,000 authors. SmackDown also had 76,000 Facebook interactions with 49,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 125,000 interactions and 90,000 authors.

– It looks like a new “Then & Now” series will premiere on the WWE website tomorrow. The first episode will feature Charlotte Flair, as seen below: