WWE Superstar and former Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returned to the Blue brand last night. Flair took on Liv Morgan in a winning effort for her return match to Tuesday nights. Following the match Morgan appeared emotional and stated on Corey Graves’ commentary mic that “Charlotte was right, and when I come back I’m gonna be real.”

It’s been reported that Morgan is likely to get more of a push going forward. The pink haired Superstar was name checked by Kevin Owens during his ‘pipebomb’ on Shane McMahon.

Flair then made some comments on the former Riott Squad member whilst backstage. Charlotte said that “The last time someone used the word ‘fake’ at me, they got a knee to the face. Liv wants to know why she’s sitting at catering and not getting opportunities? Well, she should probably re-watch our match a million times. I might’ve not been here, but that’s still my throne and there’s still only one queen.”

