AEW Star Chris Jericho has revealed the first batch of performers for his upcoming Cruise event. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes (he was the first AEW star to be announced for the cruise), Chief Brand Officer of AEW Brandi Rhodes and MJF.

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux will be taking place from January 20th-24th 2020 and will be a round trip from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

The ‘Guest of Honor’ for the cruise will be WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The ‘Guest Cruise Director’ has also been revealed, it will be Vickie Guerrero. You can check out more information about Jericho’s latest Cruise via the official site here.

The Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea was extremely successful last time out. This second event is likely to have a ton of AEW names on board and some special guests. There will likely be some names from the Podcast world, including Conrad Thompson.