AEW All Out takes place tonight at 8 pm ET (The Buy In is at 7 pm ET) at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. The potential main event of the show will see Chris Jericho take on Adam ‘Hangman’ Page to see who will become the inaugural AEW World Champion.

Jericho referred to tonight’s bout as the biggest match of his career. “Tomorrow, it’s the biggest show I’ve ever been involved in, and I’ll tell you the reason why,” Jericho began. “I’ve headlined them all. You go to Japan, you go to the United States, you go to Canada. Who’s been in the main event every single time for the last 30 years? It’s Chris Jericho. But tomorrow night is the biggest show of my career, it’s the biggest match of my career because there’s everything at stake. I have to become the AEW Champion—the first-ever AEW champion. If I don’t, it’s the beginning of the end of Chris Jericho’s career, and I’m not ready for that.”

Jericho elaborated further, saying “all anybody’s talking about is AEW. Why? Because of me. Because I signed the contract with AEW and when I did that I changed the entire industry forever! Give me a round of applause! But nobody will. Nobody’s gonna applaud for me, nobody’s gonna thank me, nobody is going to give me the due I deserve, so I’m going to reach out and take it. I’m gonna grab it. I’m gonna walk out of Chicago as the new, and first, AEW champion. ‘Hangman’ Page, he’s a great performer, one of the best in the business today, but I’m going to be damned. Damned! If I’m going to let him make his name off Chris Jericho.”

“Nobody is going to give me the due that I deserve, so I am going to reach out and take it.” @IamJericho Chris Jericho vs Hangman Page to determine the FIRST #AEW World Champion Tomorrow – Saturday, August 31st – #AEWAllOut LIVE on Pay Per View 8e/5p – https://t.co/abXNiCfvr4 pic.twitter.com/bKPyiTljRZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 30, 2019

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription