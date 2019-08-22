WWE recently announced a new milestone television contract. The WWE Network NXT show will be moving to the USA Network on September 18th with the format changing to two hours live each week.

Several Superstars reacted to the move, including those from AEW. Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho had some interesting comments on the new format and changes he sees happening to the popular ‘developmental’ show.

“[…] whatever the appeal is with NXT, whatever the specialness of it is is going to be changed to another RAW and another SmackDown,” Jericho stated. “I think if you like RAW and SmackDown then you’re going to like NXT on Wednesday nights. If you don’t, then I don’t think you’re going to like NXT on Wednesday nights because there’s no way that Vince McMahon is going to stay home and not be involved with it. That is what he does, so, great. I think it’s another 2 hours of incredible WWE programming on Wednesday nights. If you love WWE, then there’s more for you to love, and if you don’t, then I don’t think it’s going to make a difference.”

We’ll have to see how and if NXT changes when they go live next month.

