AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Chris Jericho recently previewed the upcoming Stomping Grounds event by WWE. Jericho previewed the show on his Talk Is Jericho podcast this week. Y2J had some rather scathing things to say about the Universal Championship match. Seth Rollins will be defending his Championship against Baron Corbin on Sunday.

“This match, to me, once again is one of the problems with WWE and maybe one of the reasons why tickets haven’t sold well in Tacoma,” Jericho stated. “We just saw this match two weeks ago at Super [Show Down]. The classic thing is my neighbor is a good guy too, [that] doesn’t mean [Corbin] should be headlining pay-per-views over and over again.”

“There’s heat, there’s go-away heat, there’s this guy isn’t ready heat,” Jericho claimed. “Corbin [is a] solid worker, solid personality, great guy. I don’t think he’s ready for the main event especially when you got Samoa Joe four or five matches down working for the United States Championship. Flip-flop it. Let Corbin work his way up through the ranks. And let a guy who is a legit proven headliner who has drawn money. I know you’re not suppose to say TNA in WWE but let’s be honest, the biggest pay-per-view in TNA history was Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe. Joe can walk the walk and talk the talk. I think Corbin is still learning. I think the difference in this one is that there’s a special guest referee that’s going to be chosen by Corbin.”

Do you think that Baron Corbin is suitable for this match on Sunday? Let us know on our Social Pages via Twitter and Facebook.

Credit Talk Is Jericho and a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription