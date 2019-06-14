All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho took to Twitter today to lash out at user who said AEW was trying to be like WWE.

The person knocked AEW for signing recently-released WWE talents Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), for allegedly trying to recruit CM Punk, and for having veterans like Dustin Rhodes, Cody Rhodes and Jericho on the roster.

The fan wrote:

“As much as I love @AEWrestling, it has to be said…

@AEWrestling: ‘We don’t want to be @WWE Lite’.

Also @AEWrestling: Signs @Perfec10n and @JonMoxley in less than 1 month. Also trying to recruit @CMPunk.

Umm yeah… plus they got @dustinrhodes, @CodyRhodes, @IAmJericho…”

Jericho responded, “Wow you’re a genius! Now go fuck your ass…”

The original tweet Jericho responded to has since been deleted, but you can see a screenshot below, along with Jericho’s tweet: