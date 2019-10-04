AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently spoke with Complex Sports. Jericho was making a press run through New York to promote the new AEW on TNT programme.

One of the more interesting comments to come from Jericho centered around the ratings between AEW Dynamite and NXT. The WWE brand went head to head with AEW and actually lost in terms of viewership on the night.

“[WWE] started this,” Jericho stated. “Everything that they’ve done has been reactionary to us. We’re not in a war with anybody besides ourselves … all that matters is our show.”

Jericho elaborated further, saying “they kinda started this war, and the very first night they got destroyed. Big deal, it’s our first debut, but they have to come back and say, ‘It’s a marathon and not a one-night sprint.’ Who’s ever said it’s a one-night sprint? It’s not a war for us. Now, we’re placed in one, and we’re gonna kick ass.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.