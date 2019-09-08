In case you missed it (how?) Chris Jericho recently ‘lost’ his AEW World Championship. As we wrote previously the AEW title went missing when Jericho took a limo to a Longhorn Steakhouse for a meal. The belt was subsequently returned to the Champion when a good samaritan found the title on the side of a road. It’s been one of the more surreal stories in all of 2019.
Recently Matt Hardy posted a video taking a funny jab at Jericho for losing the belt. Hardy did however want to take time on Twitter to clarify that the video was all in good fun. “For the record, I am not making fun of Chris Jericho.” Hardy wrote. “I just saw an opportunity to make a cute parody of last week’s wacky events & remind people of how entertaining I can be. Chris is a great friend & is an industry master of evolution & reaction. ENJOY!”
Jericho has responded to the tweet, saying “I loved it! It was OUTSTEEEEEENDING!!!!”
Essentially, everything is fine.
Check out the video below if you have not already seen it.
For the record, I am not making fun of @IAmJericho. I just saw an opportunity to make a cute parody of last week’s wacky events & remind people of how entertaining I can be. Chris is a great friend & is an industry master of evolution & reaction. ENJOY! https://t.co/bQyJvPaQrl https://t.co/nLaXkiOTPb
— The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 7, 2019