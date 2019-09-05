It’s been quite the few days for the AEW Championship. The belt was stolen from AEW Champion Chris Jericho at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida this past Sunday.

Jericho posted some videos recently showing that he had finally been reuinted with the belt. In the video Jericho states “Hi, I’m AEW Champion Chris Jericho and less in 24 hours after I launched a worldwide investigation to find my missing championship title it’s been returned to me. That’s not because of any law enforcement. That was too busy posting pictures on Twitter. And [then] deleting them and then posting them again or a funny meme or a funny GIF. It was because of me.”

Jericho also announced that he has released a new shirt through Pro Wrestling Tees. Y2J wrote on Instagram “in celebration of my recovery of the #AEW championship, I’m releasing this #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly T-shirt…which I’ve been told is the most highly requested item in @prowrestlingtees history.! #YoureWelcome shopaew.com”