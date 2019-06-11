It looks like Chris Jericho might not be working the upcoming AEW Fyter Fest pay-per-view event.

Jericho took to Twitter today and posted a storyline tweet that said he is pulling out of the tweet due to the decision to stream the event on B/R Live for free.

Jericho wrote, “In protest of @KennyOmegamanX, @CodyRhodes, @NickJacksonYB & @MattJackson13’s foolish decision to give the #FyterFest live stream away to @AEWrestling fans for free, I am pulling out of the event. I refuse to be associated w such shameless pandering.”

In an update on the free Fyter Fest stream, B/R Live will air the event on Saturday, June 29 at 8pm ET. The event will be free to B/R Live subscribers who are logged in, but it is free to join the site.

Jericho is scheduled to face “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, August 31 near Chicago. That match will crown the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Fyter Fest, from AEW and CEO Gaming, will take place on Saturday, June 29 from Daytona Beach, Florida. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday at 12 noon ET.

Below is Jericho’s full tweet along with the current Fyter Fest card:

Hardcore Match

Jebailey vs. Michael Nakazawa

The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs. Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and a mystery partner

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley’s AEW in-ring debut vs. Joey Janela

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF vs Jungle Boy vs. Jimmy Havoc