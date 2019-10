As noted, AEW has announced that Chris Jericho will have a live mic at Saturday’s Fight for the Fallen event in Jacksonville, FL.

Jericho took to Instagram to promote the appearance and said he’s pissed off.

“A LIVE MIC and A PISSED OFF #CHRISJERICHO at #FightForTheFallen? Let’s just say you won’t believe what Im gonna say….,” Jericho wrote.

You can see Jericho’s full IG post below: