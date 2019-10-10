*Credit to Sean Whelan for the featured image

AEW Champion Chris Jericho announced on this week’s episode of Dynamite that he is leading a new stable in the company. The former WWE Champion confirmed that his new team alongside Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz is known as Inner Circle.

During the promo officially revealing the new stable Jericho took a shot at WWE Creative. The crowd began chanting ‘We The People’ at former WWE World Champion Jack Swagger/Jake Hager. Jericho responded by saying “‘we the people’ sucks. And it’s dead and buried. It was a stupid idea from bad creative and all of that’s gone.”

It’ll be interesting to see if WWE react to this. We will keep you updated.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.