AEW Champion Chris Jericho appeared for a media scrum following last night’s Full Gear PPV. ‘Le Champion’ discussed a variety of topics during the scrum, including AEW beating NXT and comparisons between the Inner Circle and nWo.

“The nWo was 22 years ago, but the difference is this. The original nWo was comprised of three, legit main event superstars, guys who had main evented WrestleMania,” Jericho stated. “Inner Circle is based around my genius, my ideas, and already the other four members have become bigger stars than they ever were anywhere else, so that’s the difference.”

Jericho elaborated further, saying “we’re building the Inner Circle right off the bat and week one we had the hottest faction, possibly in the history of the business. And people didn’t even know who these guys were. Now they know who they are. Give us another two, three, four months and there’s no doubt in my mind we will go down as the great faction in wrestling history.”

As previously mentioned Jericho also discussed AEW currently beating NXT in the weekly ratings. “Am I surprised that we’re winning? Of course not. I knew we would win. Our star power crushes NXT’s star power and I knew exactly what would happen, NXT—what made it cool was a standalone thing, now it’s just another WWE show. It’s like 2009 ECW. Good for them, God bless them. I’m sure Roman Reigns will be on NXT now and Hulk Hogan will return to a TV studio for the first time since 1981 in Memphis. That’s fine, all we’re going to do is worry about ourselves, concentrate on our storylines, our matches, our characters, and building stars.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription