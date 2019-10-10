AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently appeared on the KTLA 5 Morning News show in Los Angeles. The leader of the ‘Inner Circle’ faction in AEW talked about the TNT show’s big ratings success for the debut show.

During the show Jericho was asked what makes AEW different than WWE. “Well, [it’s] completely different. It’s a brand new company, backed by the owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and we just debuted on Wednesday, last Wednesday, on the TNT Network, to what was the highest-debuted show in 5 years for the network. A huge hit. It’s something different. People are excited because for the first time in 20 years there’s an alternative to the WWE, and it’s new, and it’s exciting, and it’s fresh, it’s fun.”

Jericho was also asked about how the new promotion works better for him than his former home WWE. “Well, for me, I’m kind of the bridge that brings people from, maybe they don’t know what AEW is, but they know Chris Jericho. ‘We like this guy, we enjoy his legacy.’ So, when they come and watch me on the show, then they see all these other great performers that they’ve never watched. So, for me it’s a chance to do something, build something up from scratch, which has never happened in our lifetime for the wrestling business. It’s a really cool time for the business. We have created a whole buzz for wrestling now, to where it’s becoming cool again, and more specifically, AEW is cool.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription