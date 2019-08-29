AEW star Chris Jericho recently spoke to Busted Open Radio. Y2J had some interesting points to make regarding the upcoming ‘Wednesday Night War’ between AEW and NXT. Jericho also drew comparisons to the Monday Night War from the 90’s between WCW and WWE.

“You remember in the 90s, Nitro would start at 7:57 and Raw started at 8:00” Jericho said. “The reason that we started early is because we wanted our pyro to be before their’s. Who gives a crap? What’s the show like? Don’t worry about what the other guys are doing, worry about your own stuff.”

Jericho elaborated further, saying “I don’t care about any other wrestling company in the world. I want everyone to do good, everyone be the best that you can be, whether it’s WWE, Ring Of Honor, Impact, New Japan, AAA or friggin’ George Swanson’s show at the Armory on a Friday night. Do your thing. We don’t care, and I think that’s one of the things that makes us cool. It’s a typical thing, the more other people will do, the more it makes us look revolutionary and cool, and we haven’t even started yet. Just wait until we start.”

Jericho also discussed if he believes there will be a crossover in terms of fan base. “We still don’t know who our fan base is,” Jericho admitted. “I don’t think that there’s a lot of crossover between WWE fans AEW fans. I think a lot of people that are into AEW are people that maybe haven’t watched wrestling in a while, or maybe are looking for something different. Maybe they don’t like WWE, I don’t know.”

