AEW recently announced where the first ever TNT weekly show will be taking place. The Capital One Arena in Washington will host the first of AEW’s weekly shows on Wednesday October 2nd.

Tickets for the event went on sale this past Friday and the show was a quick sell out. It is reported that 9,200 to 10,000 tickets were taken by fans queuing online. It’s also being suggested that another 1,000 tickets are going to be released for sale later this week.

AEW Star Chris Jericho has again claimed that the sell out was all due to him. Back when the ‘Double or Nothing’ PPV was so successful the potential first ever AEW Champion also claimed that the acclaim and hype was all due to him.

Jericho has released a new video demanding that he get a ‘thank you’ for his part in the Washington sell out. “AEW’s debut television taping October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. sells out in three hours,” Jericho stated. “Everyone said, ‘Oh, what’s it gonna do? Is it gonna do 60 percent full? 70 percent full?” I said, ‘No, it’s going to sell out in three hours.’ Because look at who’s in the center of the poster. Look at who is front and center of every ad for the show. Chris Jericho.”