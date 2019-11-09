AEW Champion Chris Jericho recently took part in an Ask Me Anything with Bleacher Report. ‘Le Champion’ answered questions on WWE vs AEW, wrestling fans and beyond.

When asked about wrestling fans in general Jericho gave an interesting response. “The thing about wrestling fans is, they’re a lot like Kiss fans or Star Wars fans,” Jericho stated. “They hate everything. But they still love everything. They’ll buy everything, they’ll be at the shows. They just have to complain. With social media… it just gives people a forum to be mad about everything. …”

Jericho elaborated further, saying “if you’re going to go into the world of social media you have to accept it when people call you the greatest thing ever but don’t take it seriously. And you have to accept it when they say you’re the worst piece of crap ever but don’t take it seriously.”

You can watch Chris Jericho vs Cody Rhodes in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight via B/R Live or FITE TV.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.