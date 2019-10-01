AEW’s official television debut will be taking place this Wednesday from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The company has lined up a stacked show to take on NXT on the USA Network live from 8-10 ET.
It was revealed by AEW that Chris Jericho’s ‘mystery tag team partners’ will be confirmed on Tuesday’s Countdown to AEW Dynamite at 8 pm ET on TNT. You can see the partners blurred via the video below. It’s worth noting that the two men look like Santana & Ortiz. These two were the former LAX in IMPACT and they debuted at the All Out PPV last month.
Below is the current lineup for AEW’s TV debut:
- Adam Page vs. PAC
- Jon Moxley appears live
- Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
- The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
- Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion
- MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
Tomorrow night at 8/7c Tune into @tntdrama for an exclusive Countdown to #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/byeexpDZHD
