AEW’s official television debut will be taking place this Wednesday from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The company has lined up a stacked show to take on NXT on the USA Network live from 8-10 ET.

It was revealed by AEW that Chris Jericho’s ‘mystery tag team partners’ will be confirmed on Tuesday’s Countdown to AEW Dynamite at 8 pm ET on TNT. You can see the partners blurred via the video below. It’s worth noting that the two men look like Santana & Ortiz. These two were the former LAX in IMPACT and they debuted at the All Out PPV last month.

Below is the current lineup for AEW’s TV debut:

Adam Page vs. PAC

Jon Moxley appears live

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s Champion

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler