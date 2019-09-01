Former WWE Superstar CM Punk appeared at the Starrcast III convention last night. The Straight Edge performer had some interesting comments on WWE, Vince McMahon, John Cena, his acting career, being released from WWE, and much more.

Today Punk tweeted a message of thanks to fans and event organiser Conrad Thompson. “Thank you Conrad Thompson,” Punk wrote. “Thanks to your entire team and everyone who helped make my appearance Starrcast. The best I’ve ever been a part off. Most of all, thanks to everyone who came through to say hi. Appreciate you all!!!”

