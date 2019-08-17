Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) 77 took place last night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former WWE Superstar CM Punk is a commentator for the promotion and he got into an incident with a fan during the event last night.

You can hear Punk in the video below yelling at a fan who approached the cage. “Bro, you need to back the f— up! You need to get the—.” It is at this point that you hear Punk take off his headset. Punk’s broadcast partner then commented, “Well, minor situation developing here. There was a gentleman that was right on the back of my broadcast partner here, and looks like he’s potentially being escorted out of the building.”

The fan was unhappy with the way that the Christopher Daukaus and Danny Holmes fight ended. The bout was finished with a quick stoppage.

The camera pans over to show Punk speaking to security and the fan being escorted out of the building. You can audibly hear Punk say on his return to the desk “I’m sitting here with a headset and I’m doing my f—ing job, and he did exactly what you’re doing right now. He screams bulls— in my face.”