For the second week in a row, former WWE Superstar CM Punk will not be appearing on WWE Backstage. The show this week will be featuring former Universal Champion Seth Rollins, someone who has been vocal in his want to face Punk at WrestleMania next year.

Many fans had hoped that Punk would be appearing on the show to spar with Rollins, at least vocally. When a fan contacted Punk via Twitter to ask if he would be appearing tonight the Straight Edge Superstar replied saying “nah. Hard pass. Next week though! (90% sure next week)”

There are rumblings that Punk may be making a return to the ring next year, however these are nowhere near confirmed. With Rollins still pushing hard for a match against Punk expect him to bring up Punk’s absence tonight.

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.