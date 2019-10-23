Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently spoke to the My Mom’s Basement podcast for Barstool Sports. The Straight Edge Superstar made some interesting comments regarding pro wrestling and a potential return.

Punk was asked if he was more open to a return to wrestling now that when he first left WWE. “Absolutely,” Punk claimed. “For five years I’ve always been asked that question. No matter what I say, it gets reduced to clickbait and it gets warped. I’ve gone through some many iterations of people saying, ‘Oh, Punk hates wrestling.’ None of that was ever the case. I think I’ve always been open to it. My attitude has always been that I don’t see it happening. I think I’ve talked about it more recently, but my attitude hasn’t changed. People always ask what would it take to go back, and I say it would take a big bag. So people use their imaginations.”

Punk also talked about both WWE and AEW using his potential comeback to boost interest. “I actually think both companies, WWE and AEW, have used the fact that I’ve been whatever about it to kind of rope people in every now and again,” Punk stated. “To make people think I am coming back on a specific show at a specific time. Whenever a mystery opponent is announced they’ll think it is CM Punk. There is nothing wrong with them trying to do that. They texted me second-hand an offer and I was like ‘real offers only, please.'”

