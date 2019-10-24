Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently appeared on the 31 Thoughts podcast on Sportsnet and the Straight Edge Superstar revealed his all time ‘dream’ match.

“The opponent [I would choose] is probably more difficult,” Punk stated. “Actually, if I were to pick an opponent, it would be [Steve] Austin. Obviously everyone knows him as ‘Stone Cold’ – I would probably rather wrestle ‘Stunning’ Steve. Yeah, he was the best wrestler at that time [in WCW], like ’94. There was nobody better. For the sake of the big match, I think CM Punk/Steve Austin from the attitude era. But I always felt like I was a man out of time and I was told that by a great many legends – Dusty Rhodes, Harley Race, Terry Funk, so many old school guys.

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription